Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.