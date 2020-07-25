Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

