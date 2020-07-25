Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stryker by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

