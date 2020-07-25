Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

LAZ stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.