Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 689.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RA opened at $17.07 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

