Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 24,053 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

