Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $433,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,871 shares of company stock worth $2,115,378 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

