Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average is $274.12. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

