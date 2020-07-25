Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

