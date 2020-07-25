Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE:WELL opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,290,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

