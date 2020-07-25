Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $1.05. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

About Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

