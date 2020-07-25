BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $322,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.