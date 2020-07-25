Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $15.09. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 94,107 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,934,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 523,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 87,401 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

