Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

BLMN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $941.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

