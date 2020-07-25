Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 568,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

