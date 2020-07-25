Boenning Scattergood Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

