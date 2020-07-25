Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.67 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

