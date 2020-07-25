BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $529.81

BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $529.81 and traded as low as $524.80. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $525.00, with a volume of 591 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.81.

About BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

