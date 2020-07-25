Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €59.00 ($66.29) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.81 ($57.09).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.19. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.