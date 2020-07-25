Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.81 ($57.09).

Shares of BNR opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.19. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

