Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.31).

Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $847.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.54.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

