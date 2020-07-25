Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.11. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.19 million, a PE ratio of -178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

