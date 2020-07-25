Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.39. KLA posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $11.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $209.30.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

