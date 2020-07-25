Brokers Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

PFBC stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $609.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.