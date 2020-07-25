Brokers Set Expectations for Mondelez International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

