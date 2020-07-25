Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $6,900,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

