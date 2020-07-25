Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.