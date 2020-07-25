Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.62

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $2.77. Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 161 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.62.

In other Cadogan Petroleum news, insider Fady Khallouf acquired 192,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760.93 ($7,089.50).

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

