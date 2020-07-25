Canaccord Genuity Raises ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $77.00

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised ONEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. ONEX has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of ($990.00) million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.