Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.