Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.48. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

NYSE CP opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $280.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $244.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,219 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

