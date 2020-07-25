Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

