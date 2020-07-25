Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $21.80. Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 2,653 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

