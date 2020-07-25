Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,742,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 407,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $154.70 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

