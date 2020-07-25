Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 3,714 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

