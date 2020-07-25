Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $209.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

