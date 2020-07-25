Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

