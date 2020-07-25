Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $104,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 751,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $7,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.