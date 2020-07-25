Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $106,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $87,970,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

