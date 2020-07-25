Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $118,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.