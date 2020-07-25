Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $121,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

