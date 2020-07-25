Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $122,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.