Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $122,000 in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

