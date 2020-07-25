Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $124,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 817,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 593,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

