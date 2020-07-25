Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $88,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,595,000 after buying an additional 102,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,897,000 after purchasing an additional 576,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after acquiring an additional 195,677 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

