Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.