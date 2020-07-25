Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $79,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,726,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 365.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 471,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

