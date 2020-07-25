Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 304,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

