Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.