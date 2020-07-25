Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

